UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quetta Admin To Clear Encroachments; Traffic Flow Impediments, Says Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:36 PM

Quetta admin to clear encroachments; traffic flow impediments, says Commissioner

Commissioner Quetta Division, Usman Ali Khan Tuesday said the city administration had made all possible arrangements to eliminate encroachments in the provincial capital cit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division, Usman Ali Khan Tuesday said the city administration had made all possible arrangements to eliminate encroachments in the provincial capital city.

He said in a statement received here that an engineering bureau would be set up to improve traffic system, road infrastructure and sanitation situation for the convenience of road users in the city.

He said, "Lack of designated parking areas in high rise buildings is the main factor of traffic jam in the city. The vehicles parked on the main roads become nuisance for other road users." The commissioner said a committee was constituted to review the expansion of the city's various thoroughfares, parking lots and construction of U-turns to ensure smooth flow of traffic and better road facilities to the people.

He said the committee would propose suggestions for traffic improvement across the city and would ensure implementation of the proposals.

He said Dairy farms, Showrooms and Garages would be shifted outside the city. He also criticized vendors for encroaching road space as it was also one of the reasons for creating hurdles in the way of smooth traffic flow.

The commissioner said anti-encroachment operations would be conducted to clear the main arteries for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He added that a special place would be set up for the vendors in the city so that traffic flow in the city was not affected, especially on Tola Ram Road, Alamu Chowk and Joint Road.

Related Topics

Quetta Vehicles Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

PCB announces MCC itinerary

1 minute ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

11 minutes ago

UK economy stalls in fourth quarter of 2019

7 minutes ago

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

24 minutes ago

Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third m ..

24 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation to continue it's logic ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.