Quetta admin to clear encroachments; traffic flow impediments, says Commissioner

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division, Usman Ali Khan Tuesday said the city administration had made all possible arrangements to eliminate encroachments in the provincial capital city.

He said in a statement received here that an engineering bureau would be set up to improve traffic system, road infrastructure and sanitation situation for the convenience of road users in the city.

He said, "Lack of designated parking areas in high rise buildings is the main factor of traffic jam in the city. The vehicles parked on the main roads become nuisance for other road users." The commissioner said a committee was constituted to review the expansion of the city's various thoroughfares, parking lots and construction of U-turns to ensure smooth flow of traffic and better road facilities to the people.

He said the committee would propose suggestions for traffic improvement across the city and would ensure implementation of the proposals.

He said Dairy farms, Showrooms and Garages would be shifted outside the city. He also criticized vendors for encroaching road space as it was also one of the reasons for creating hurdles in the way of smooth traffic flow.

The commissioner said anti-encroachment operations would be conducted to clear the main arteries for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He added that a special place would be set up for the vendors in the city so that traffic flow in the city was not affected, especially on Tola Ram Road, Alamu Chowk and Joint Road.