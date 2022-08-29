Quetta administration arrests 18 LPG sellers for charging high prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration Quetta has taken action against the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) sellers and arrested 18 shopkeepers for overcharging rates fixed by the government in different areas of the city to ensure the availability of gas on official price , Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

He said no one would be allowed to sell LPG at a price higher than the fixed rate and creating problems for the flood-affected people.

The AC urged the public to file complaints against the profiteers in our control room.

Gas supply has been suspended in many districts of Balochistan including Quetta due to the damaged of pipelines last week as flash floods swept away gas pipelines.

The residents of Quetta have started using of LPG as an alternative fuel due to suspension of gas supply in the area.

The profiteers have also started taking advantage of the miseries of flood-hit people in Quetta and arbitrarily increased the price of LPG.

Chief Minister Balochistan also took notice of the shortage of LPG and directed the administration to take steps to ensure its availability.

The price of LPG has reached Rs500 per kilogram in Quetta due to higher demand.