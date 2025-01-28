Quetta Administration committed to provide relief to masses, curb price hike and hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Saad bin Asad on Tuesday announced that the Price Control Committee has conducted inspections of over 3,000 shops to provide relief to the public and prevent price hikes and hoarding. As a result, 176 shops have been sealed, 200 shopkeepers arrested, and 80 of them sent to jail.

In a statement issued here, he highlighted that actions have also been taken against encroachments on roads such as Sariab Road, Shara-e-Iqbal, Rissani Road, Zarghoon Road, and the National Park area in Hazarganji. During these operations, 20 individuals were arrested. Additionally, all crusher plants in the city have been completely shut down.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that a strict crackdown is continued against poultry and milk vendors, which has led to stabilization the prices of chicken and milk. He further mentioned that actions are being taken against illegal rickshaws and old buses to resolve traffic issues, with 75 rickshaws and 10 buses already being seized.

Saad bin Asad said that various teams have been set up to conduct daily operations to tackle hoarding and price gouging.

The Assistant Commissioners and Special Magistrates of each tehsil are collecting reports based on their daily actions.

He further said the District Administration and the Regional Transport Authority are continuously conducting raids against illegal rickshaws and old buses, improving the traffic system in the city.

He also addressed the public's convenience, noting that the process for issuing local and domicile certificates has been streamlined, with nearly 1,500 certificates being provided last month. Regarding issuance of weapon licenses, he said that computerized weapon licenses are being issued, and the local and domicile certificates will soon be integrated with NADRA's database for easier access.

The Deputy Commissioner praised the Green Bus service, calling it a great initiative for the people of Quetta, facilitating the transportation of thousands of residents daily. He concluded by affirming that the monitoring and timely completion of ongoing development projects in the city are a top priority for the administration.