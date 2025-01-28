Open Menu

Quetta Administration Committed To Provide Relief To Masses, Curb Price Hike And Hoarding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Quetta Administration committed to provide relief to masses, curb price hike and hoarding

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Saad bin Asad on Tuesday announced that the Price Control Committee has conducted inspections of over 3,000 shops to provide relief to the public and prevent price hikes and hoarding. As a result, 176 shops have been sealed, 200 shopkeepers arrested, and 80 of them sent to jail.

In a statement issued here, he highlighted that actions have also been taken against encroachments on roads such as Sariab Road, Shara-e-Iqbal, Rissani Road, Zarghoon Road, and the National Park area in Hazarganji. During these operations, 20 individuals were arrested. Additionally, all crusher plants in the city have been completely shut down.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that a strict crackdown is continued against poultry and milk vendors, which has led to stabilization the prices of chicken and milk. He further mentioned that actions are being taken against illegal rickshaws and old buses to resolve traffic issues, with 75 rickshaws and 10 buses already being seized.

Saad bin Asad said that various teams have been set up to conduct daily operations to tackle hoarding and price gouging.

The Assistant Commissioners and Special Magistrates of each tehsil are collecting reports based on their daily actions.

He further said the District Administration and the Regional Transport Authority are continuously conducting raids against illegal rickshaws and old buses, improving the traffic system in the city.

He also addressed the public's convenience, noting that the process for issuing local and domicile certificates has been streamlined, with nearly 1,500 certificates being provided last month. Regarding issuance of weapon licenses, he said that computerized weapon licenses are being issued, and the local and domicile certificates will soon be integrated with NADRA's database for easier access.

The Deputy Commissioner praised the Green Bus service, calling it a great initiative for the people of Quetta, facilitating the transportation of thousands of residents daily. He concluded by affirming that the monitoring and timely completion of ongoing development projects in the city are a top priority for the administration.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

2 hours ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

2 hours ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

3 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

4 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan