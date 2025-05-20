Open Menu

Quetta Administration Declares Several Roads As No-Parking, No-Cart Zones To Ease Congestion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Quetta Administration declares several roads as No-Parking, No-Cart zones to ease congestion

The Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta (MCQ), Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat declared several key roads in the city as "No-Parking" and "No-Cart Zones to streamline urban mobility and improve pedestrian access in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta (MCQ), Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat declared several key roads in the city as "No-Parking" and "No-Cart Zones to streamline urban mobility and improve pedestrian access in Quetta

The decision, made under the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, aims to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate easier movement for shoppers and residents, particularly during the busy evening hours.

According to the notifications issued by Commissioner Quetta Division and MCQ Administrator Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, multiple roads in the provincial capital have been designated as restricted zones for parking and pushcarts. The road including Kandhari Bazaar (from Manan Chowk to Bacha Khan Chowk), Liaqat Bazaar (from Bacha Khan Chowk to Junction Chowk), Prince Road (from Science College to Mahfuz Masjid Chowk) designated as a No-Parking and No-Cart Zones. Joint Road (from Dukkani Baba Chowk to Chaman Phatak) also declared a No-Cart Zone.

Additionally, in a separate notification, Jinnah Road (from Manan Chowk to Regal Chowk) has reserved exclusively for pedestrians from 6 PM to 10 PM, during which time all vehicular traffic will be prohibited.

The Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat emphasized that the initiative is designed to reduce traffic pressure, enhance pedestrian safety, and create a more organized environment in the city’s key commercial zones. "It is expected that these changes will allow residents to enjoy a more pleasant and efficient shopping experience," he added.

Hamza Shafqaat urged citizens, shopkeepers, and transporters to cooperate with the new regulations and contribute to making Quetta cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing.

He said that the law enforcement agencies, district administration, and MCQ staff will be actively monitoring compliance, and violators will face legal consequences.

The decisions take immediate effect, with enforcement measures already underway.

Recent Stories

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

19 minutes ago
 Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaug ..

Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..

19 minutes ago
 Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s ..

Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..

19 minutes ago
 Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address h ..

Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..

19 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb K ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum

19 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for sm ..

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila

29 seconds ago
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

31 seconds ago
 Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police inf ..

Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police informant

32 seconds ago
 Quetta Administration declares several roads as No ..

Quetta Administration declares several roads as No-Parking, No-Cart zones to eas ..

34 seconds ago
 ADCG for swift issuance of social security card to ..

ADCG for swift issuance of social security card to kiln labourers

36 seconds ago
 Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

21 minutes ago
 Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal mani ..

Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan