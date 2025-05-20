- Home
Quetta Administration Declares Several Roads As No-Parking, No-Cart Zones To Ease Congestion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:35 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta (MCQ), Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat declared several key roads in the city as "No-Parking" and "No-Cart Zones to streamline urban mobility and improve pedestrian access in Quetta
The decision, made under the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, aims to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate easier movement for shoppers and residents, particularly during the busy evening hours.
According to the notifications issued by Commissioner Quetta Division and MCQ Administrator Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, multiple roads in the provincial capital have been designated as restricted zones for parking and pushcarts. The road including Kandhari Bazaar (from Manan Chowk to Bacha Khan Chowk), Liaqat Bazaar (from Bacha Khan Chowk to Junction Chowk), Prince Road (from Science College to Mahfuz Masjid Chowk) designated as a No-Parking and No-Cart Zones. Joint Road (from Dukkani Baba Chowk to Chaman Phatak) also declared a No-Cart Zone.
Additionally, in a separate notification, Jinnah Road (from Manan Chowk to Regal Chowk) has reserved exclusively for pedestrians from 6 PM to 10 PM, during which time all vehicular traffic will be prohibited.
The Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat emphasized that the initiative is designed to reduce traffic pressure, enhance pedestrian safety, and create a more organized environment in the city’s key commercial zones. "It is expected that these changes will allow residents to enjoy a more pleasant and efficient shopping experience," he added.
Hamza Shafqaat urged citizens, shopkeepers, and transporters to cooperate with the new regulations and contribute to making Quetta cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing.
He said that the law enforcement agencies, district administration, and MCQ staff will be actively monitoring compliance, and violators will face legal consequences.
The decisions take immediate effect, with enforcement measures already underway.
