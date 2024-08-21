Quetta administration devises comprehensive plan to make anti-polio campaign successful

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad presided over a meeting of DPEC, reviewed the monitoring, training, security and other arrangements of the anti-polio campaign to be start from September 10, 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad presided over a meeting of DPEC, reviewed the monitoring, training, security and other arrangements of the anti-polio campaign to be start from September 10, 2024.

In the meeting, a comprehensive plan has designed to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign successful and to administrator the polio vaccine drops to all children under five years of age.

In a meeting, Assistant Commissioners City, Sariab, Sadar, Kuchlak, DHO, DDHO, District EPI Officer, Divisional EPI Officer, Union Council Coordinators were participated.

A detailed report of the previous campaign was reviewed in the meeting, in which effective measures were taken to remove the deficiencies.

It was also decided in the meeting that police lady constables will also perform duty along with the teams during the anti-polio campaign starting from September 10 in Quetta.

It is decided that the parent or family who refuses to administer the polio vaccine drops will be arrested.

In the meeting, a report was also presented about the sensitive areas. During the campaign, announcement would be done from all mosques regarding the administration of immunization drops.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta said that no negligence will be tolerated during the anti-polio campaign. He said that parents have a responsibility to cooperate with the administration in vaccinating their children against polio.

Saad added that teachers and religious scholars should educate people about the harmful effects of the paralytic polio and adopt the preventive measures to become polio-free. He urged that society members to play their role for the complete eradication of polio.