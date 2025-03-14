Open Menu

Quetta Administration Intensifies Price Control Operation , Seals 32 Shops, Arrest Of 27 Shopkeepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In line with the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad, the district administration has intensified price control operations in various areas of the city.

The team visited 114 shops as part of the crackdown. The operation resulted in the sealing of 32 shops, the arrest of 27 shopkeepers, the imprisonment of 9 individuals, fines on 17 traders, and warnings issued to 40 others.

According to the details, various district teams conducted operations across Quetta city, including Daiba, Brewery Road, Nawan Killi, Akhri Stop, Balili, Liaquat Bazaar, Airport Road, and other areas.

These actions targeted meat shops, dairy vendors, and general stores. During the raids, 114 shops were inspected, and as a result, 32 shops were sealed for violating government price lists.

Furthermore, 27 shopkeepers were arrested, with 9 of them being sent to jail. In addition, fines were imposed on 40 vendors, while 40 others were issued warnings.

The district administration emphasized that hoarding and profiteering will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The authorities are conducting daily operations against these practices, with an increased focus during the ongoing holy month of Ramazan.

The administration also announced that strict measures would be taken to ensure dairy vendors and butcher shops adhere to price lists. They urged shopkeepers and the business community to comply with the District Price Control List, warning that any violation will result in stringent legal action.

