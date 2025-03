Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps

(@FahadShabbir)

District Administration has launched crackdown against Mini Petrol Pumps established in residential areas and sealed 14 Mini Petrol Pumps in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) District Administration has launched crackdown against Mini Petrol Pumps established in residential areas and sealed 14 Mini Petrol Pumps in this regard.

According to details, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Quetta, the administration has taken actions against mini petrol pumps in various densely populated areas of Quetta.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (Kuchlak) Niamatullah Tareen conducted operations in Kuchlak and surrounding areas, sealing 14 mini petrol pumps.

Additionally, several petrol pump owners were issued warnings, instructing them to immediately relocate their pumps away from residential areas.

The district administration will continue its operations on a daily basis and shut down all petrol pumps located in residential areas, as their presence poses significant risks to human life.