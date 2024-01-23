Quetta Administration Launches Land Verification Portal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM
The Quetta Administration has launched land verification portal in the city to maintain transparency in land affairs. In the meeting, held here under the chairmanship Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat was decided the launch of the digital portal and the procedure for the verification of all the public properties in Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Quetta Administration has launched land verification portal in the city to maintain transparency in land affairs. In the meeting, held here under the chairmanship Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat was decided the launch of the digital portal and the procedure for the verification of all the public properties in Quetta.
On the occasion, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat said that the launch of digital portal is an important initiative for the convenience of the public and the protection of public property, which will resolve the problems related to land revenue and land ownership.
Later, under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, a meeting was also held regarding the connection of ambulance services to the Safe City Command and Control Center and to carry out all the work in an orderly manner.
It was decided in the meeting that apart from using the ambulance services in the city in a systematic and timely manner, which will be also linked to the database of the Safe City Command and Control Center.
In that regard, all the organizations should share the data and tracker system of their ambulances with the Safe City Command and Control Center so that any emergency situation can be dealt with properly.
In addition, all possible measures should be taken to install trackers in the ambulances of the District Health Office Quetta and would connect it with the Safe City Command and Control Center. The Deputy Commissioner Quetta was directed to collect data regarding all ambulances running in the city. He said that the aim of linking all ambulance services to the Safe City Command and Control Center is to work in an orderly manner in emergency situations.
Recent Stories
PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman
Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held
Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched
AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday
Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minorities in Hindutva-turned India facing growing threat: Experts7 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 317 minutes ago
-
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz7 minutes ago
-
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress7 minutes ago
-
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman7 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held10 minutes ago
-
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali10 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags20 minutes ago
-
SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology20 minutes ago
-
District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad20 minutes ago
-
CM launches Bannu economic Zone20 minutes ago