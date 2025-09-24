Quetta Administration Moves To Relocate Dairy Farms Within City Limits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:33 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Quetta administration has taken steps to relocate dairy farms within the city limits aimed to enhance Quetta’s sanitation, sewage management, and overall environmental conditions.
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to finalize the relocation of dairy farms, in compliance with a directive from the Balochistan High Court.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini, officials from the Quetta Development Authority (QDA), the Balochistan food Authority (BFA), and representatives of the Dairy Farms Association.
To maintain uninterrupted milk supply, the Dairy Farms Association proposed allocating land on both sides of the city.
In response, the QDA was directed to develop a comprehensive plan for the provision of land, water, and essential infrastructure at the new sites.
The authority was also tasked with addressing the concerns of dairy farmers to ensure a smooth and coordinated transition.
The meeting also addressed the growing issue of adulterated milk. In a decisive move to safeguard public health, the administration announced that official price controls will be introduced for milk and yogurt. Retailers will be required to clearly display separate prices for buffalo milk, cow milk, and powdered milk.
The District Administration and the Livestock Department will jointly set these prices, while the BFA and District Administration will conduct regular inspections and raids to enforce compliance.
Commissioner statedg that strict legal action will be taken against violators. “Providing the public with quality and safe milk will be ensured at all costs,” he affirmed.
