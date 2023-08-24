Quetta administration removes local bus stand from Kelvin Road

The Quetta administration has shifted the local bus stand from Kelvin Road to in front of Quetta railway station to reduce roadside problems and to ensure congestion-free travel on its thoroughfares

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Quetta administration has shifted the local bus stand from Kelvin Road to in front of Quetta railway station to reduce roadside problems and to ensure congestion-free travel on its thoroughfares.

The local busses running on Sariab, Barwari, Qambarani, Spini and Sabzal routes would be allowed only to pick and drop passengers in front of Quetta railway station.

The initiative has been taken in view of the Balochistan High Court's order to resolve the traffic jam issue during peak hours.

Secretary RTA Quetta Manzoor Ahmed said that keeping in view the public woes due to long traffic jams, all possible measures would be taken to resolve the traffic problems in the city.

He said that due to the buses, traffic jams often occurred in the city and especially on Jinnah Road, which caused serious problems for the public and especially the patients.

He said that for the convenience of the public, buses have been allowed at a railway station only for pick and drop.

Therefore, transporters should make sure to follow government orders and strict action would be taken in case of violation.