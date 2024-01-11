Quetta Administration to expedite land record digitalization: Commissioner

The Quetta Administration is committed to degitalize the land record in order to secure the land records digitally and to ensure transparency and accountability in land management and real estate transactions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Quetta Administration is committed to degitalize the land record in order to secure the land records digitally and to ensure transparency and accountability in land management and real estate transactions.

This was told by Commissioner Quetta Division Muhamad Hamza Shafaqaat while chairing a meeting to review the progress of digitalization of land records and the work of the Periodical Record of Land Rights (fard or jamabandi).

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far in Jamabandi work and said that action should be taken against patwaris on their heedlessness and warning should be issued to them.

Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Subhan Salim Dashti, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Quetta Division Hananif Kibzai, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Kaleemullah, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue Quetta Muhammad Riaz, besides Sub-Registrar, Joint Sub-Registrar, Settlement Officer and Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars, Qanogu and Patwaris were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, all the Tehsildars presented their reports regarding the progress in the computerization of land records and Jamabandi.

He ordered for the recruitment of 15 Patwaris on adhoc basis and the transfer of 15 Patwaris from the settlement to speed up the Jamabandi work. He also directed to start the use of computerized stamp paper and stamp out the manual one in Quetta district within fifteen days for land transfers and transactions.

The Commissioner warned that action should be taken against the Patwaris over dereliction of duty in the jamabandi work and hand over the jamabandi work, to hand over the jamabandi to the concerned officers for verification of the wards which have been completed by IT.

It was also directed to correct the errors in the land record and submit it and to complete 30 percent more work/target before the holding of next meeting.

The Commissioner said that digitalization of land records was a public work and should be done responsibly and seriously.

He also ordered that the digitization of Jamabandi should be accelerated to maintain transparency in land affairs. He said that those who perform well in the work of digitizing land records will be encouraged in multiple ways.