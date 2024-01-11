Open Menu

Quetta Administration To Impose Ban On Sale, Purchase Of New Rickshaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 09:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Quetta Administration has imposed a complete ban on the sale and purchase of new rickshaws and motorcycle trolleys in the city, while letter will be sent to the Home Department for enforcement of Section 144 in that regard.

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqaat on Thursday chaired a high level regarding the traffic problems and its solutions.

It was decided in the meeting that all commercial and residential plazas in the city should be sealed by taking strict action against those who engage in commercial activities or other usage in the parking lots.

In that regard, the Metropolitan Corporation and Deputy Commissioner Office were directed to submit a report within 15 days.

Hamza Shafqaat said that NOC would not be issued to any plaza without having parking space, and asked to submit crackdown report on daily basis against carts and encroachments on the main roads of the city.

The meeting has decided that the services of 25 people from QDP will be handed over to the traffic police to improve the flow of traffic in the city.

According to the new policy for intra-city rickshaws, the last odd-numbered rickshaws will run on odd dates and the last even-numbered rickshaws will run on even-dates, while traffic police and RTA staff will ensure the implementation.

Hamza Shafqaat said that action would also be taken against showrooms that selling illegal rickshaws.

In the meeting, action has also been directed against illegal parking stands and hospitals causing traffic problems on Zarghoon Road Quetta.

It has been directed to take action on a daily basis against vehicles parked and encroachments on the main roads of the city, especially in Liaquat Bazar, and to open Abdul Sattar Road for general traffic.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqaat said that measures need to be taken on an emergency basis to deal with the chaotic traffic and rush situation in the city.

He said that measures should be taken to aware the public about traffic in the city while the business community should avoid encroachment and keeping goods outside their shops.

He also directed Metropolitan Corporation and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Office to submit action report on daily basis against encroachments in the city.

