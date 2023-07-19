Open Menu

Quetta Administration To Launch Cleanness Drive Amid Muharram Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Quetta administration to launch cleanness drive amid Muharram processions

The Quetta Administrator Jabbar Baloch directed the officers' concerns and zones in-charge of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation to launch a cleanness drive to keep the areas clean and ensure the best sanitation during Muharram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Quetta Administrator Jabbar Baloch directed the officers' concerns and zones in-charge of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation to launch a cleanness drive to keep the areas clean and ensure the best sanitation during Muharram.

The Quetta Administration was all set to launch a cleanness drive in the city, especially on the routes listed for mourning processions with an aim to facilitate the mourners.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding cleanliness during Muharram at the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation which was attended by Engineer Ashfaq Badini, Engineer Sarwar Zehri, Zone Incharge and other officers' concerns.

During the meeting, the plan regarding cleanliness was finalized in view that there are 56 imambargahs in the city where small and large mourning processions would be taken out in different areas on fixed routes.

He said the waste should be collected through heavy machinery and directed QMC officials to install and repair the street lights in the area to ensure all kinds of facilities for the mourners during Muharram processions.

He said special efforts should be taken regarding the cleanliness in Hazara Town, Mariabad, Alamdar Road and the fixed routes of the procession.

Jabbar Baloch said any kind of negligence and carelessness will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the officers concerned on receiving the complaint.

