Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation (MC) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat in a meeting on Wednesday reviewed the measures regarding the outsourcing of Fatima Jinnah Girls School, Gurdat Singh Road and Basic Health Units (BHUs) run under the auspices of MC Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation (MC) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat in a meeting on Wednesday reviewed the measures regarding the outsourcing of Fatima Jinnah Girls School, Gurdat Singh Road and Basic Health Units (BHUs) run under the auspices of MC Quetta.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has reviewed the measure regarding the outsourcing of school and BHUs run by Metropolitan Corporation to improve the education delivery and ensure best medical facilities to the people in the BHUs.

The Quetta administration has decided to outsource the Girls School Gurdat Singh Road and BHUs in order to improve the public service delivery besides minimizing the financial expenses bearing by MC Quetta.

In the meeting, Chairman Education Foundation Dr.

Zafar Qadir, CEO Education Foundation Asim Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Syed Kaleemullah, Chief Metropolitan Corporation Attaullah Baloch, State Officer MCQ Zulfiqar Ali, Law Officer Abdullah Khan and DDF Abdul Khaliq were also present.

In this regard, school and BHUs be will be managed through public-private partnerships to improve the quality of school education and health facilities besides reducing the costs and burden on the MC.

The participants of the meeting expressed concerns over the unsatisfactory performance of school, established in the centre of the city.

It was discussed in the meeting that sanitation work and solid waste management work in the city has already been outsourced, which is improving the sanitation situation in the city and also reducing the cost burden on the Metropolitan Corporation.