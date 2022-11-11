Quetta administration to seal illegal crush plants

The Quetta administration has decided to seal illegal crush plants running without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in the capital city under its environmental protection measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Quetta administration has decided to seal illegal crush plants running without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in the capital city under its environmental protection measures.

A meeting was held on Friday regarding the crush plants in Quetta city under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rahman Baloch.

The crush plants having NOCs should ensure the strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued according to environmental protection act in the province.

Commissioner Quetta Division directed all departments concerned to fully implement their TORs and SOPs and strict action should be taken against illegal crushing plants without permission of the government authorities.

It was also decided in the meeting that the Forest, Revenue and Settlement Department should complete the delimitation process of the lands as soon as possible and submit the report.

The Commissioner Quetta Division directed the Minerals Department to list the total number of all crushing plants in the city and how many crushing plants have been issued NOCs by the Environment Department.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rahman Baloch said that there was a ban on setting up new crush plants and issuing of NOC in Quetta and its surroundings areas.

Meanwhile the Balochistan government has also sealed100 unauthorized crushing plants in the province for violating the environment laws.

The government has also achieved the task of the posting of the environmental Magistrate to ensure the strict implementation of environmental protection act in the province.

The provincial government has also imposed fines on dozens of plants across the province for polluting the environments and violating the laws.