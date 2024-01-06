Quetta administration working hard to provide relief to masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The initiatives taken by the Quetta administration have brought improvement in the civic life of the capital city of the province.

The administration has taken measures under the supervision of Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqat to ensure hard work and commitment to improve governance.

The data issued here reveals that the district administration has conducted 338 raids on various commercial centers to provide relief to the people and control inflation in a short period of three months.

During the inspections, 49 shops were sealed and 78 people were arrested and sent to jail besides imposing a fine of Rs 169,000 due to overcharging.

It added 74 beggars have been arrested in the city and shifted to rehabilitation centers.

The district administration had inspected 157 clinics and medical stores and sealed 17 clinics in connection with the prohibition of expired and fake medicines.

While 57 illegal petrol pumps and non-compliance with safety measures were sealed and 17 people were arrested after inspecting 234 petrol pumps.

Taking action against encroachments, the authority has cleared Joint Road and Kasi Road from encroachments. To improve traffic in the city, 87 rickshaws were confiscated while 493 were fined for violating traffic rules. A fine of Rs 3.8 million has also been imposed on commuters over the violation of traffic rules in the city.

In various operations, drug addicts have been caught and handed over to ANF for rehabilitation.

The process of Quetta Master Plan has been expedited and a survey has been conducted by NESPAK.

As many as 160556 illegal immigrants had been repatriated to their home country through the Chaman border so far.

The plan of establishment of a solid waste energy plant on a public-private partnership basis in the provincial capital to generate electricity and bio-gas from domestic waste has been finalized while the work on waste to waste-to-energy project under USP is in progress.

The plan for privatization of the solid waste management system of Quetta under Public Private Partnership has been finalized while the work on producing energy from waste project under USP is in progress.

The work on digitalization of land records was in progress and around 15 percent work has been completed.

Anti-polio security procedures were upgraded and workers were trained.

The administration has provided training to DROs and ROs regarding the preparations for the general elections.

To provide relief to the masses after the reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the fares of local buses and rickshaws running in Quetta have been reduced by 20 percents.

Commissioner Quetta Division further informed that the Chaman master plan outsourcing process has been started.

The computerization of local and domicile has been finalized with NADRA for the convenience of the people.

The issue of safe city land at Samungli and Baleli has been resolved and work has been started in this regard.

The development work on the Hanna Orak project has started and all the issues of Quetta development projects regarding the expansion of roads in the city have been resolved.

Under BISP, around 485 ration bags have been distributed while the distribution of another 1009 has been started in Chaman.