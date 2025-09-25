Quetta authorities urges scientific approach to urban challenges, warn of looming water crisis

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:36 PM
Commissioner of Quetta Division, Shahzaib Khan Kakar, has emphasized the urgent need for a scientific approach to tackle the city’s urban challenges
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner of Quetta Division, Shahzaib Khan Kakar, has emphasized the urgent need for a scientific approach to tackle the city’s urban challenges.
Speaking at a meeting with officials and members of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he stressed that meaningful progress requires collaboration between the government and citizens.
Shahzaib Kakar identified the absence of a comprehensive land-use plan as a major contributor to Quetta’s problems, noting that issues such as sanitation and traffic congestion are collective responsibilities—not battles to be fought in isolation.
Providing updates on the Safa Quetta Project, the Commissioner announced that Phase II has commenced in seven city zones, with sanitation teams now conducting door-to-door waste collection.
He expressed concern over the lack of cooperation from various associations regarding fee collection, which has led to the involvement of magistrates to ensure compliance.
To alleviate traffic congestion, Kakar proposed enhancements to the city’s mass transit system and suggested raising parking fees in densely populated areas. He also confirmed that extension work on Anscomb Road and other key routes is scheduled for completion between October 30 and November 15.
A critical issue raised during the meeting was Quetta’s escalating water crisis, Shahzaib Kakar warned that continued misuse and wastage of water could push the city toward a scenario similar to Cape Town’s infamous drought.
In response, authorities are preparing to declare a water emergency to manage the situation proactively.
Before the Commissioner’s address, senior representatives from the Quetta Chamber of Commerce including Haji Akhtar Kakar, Engineer Mir Waise Khan Kakar, and Sardar Zain-ul-Abidin Khilji outlined pressing concerns affecting residents and businesses. These included poor sanitation, traffic bottlenecks, illegal parking, road excavation, and a rise in drug addiction.
The Chamber proposed forming a joint committee of business leaders and stakeholders to devise a unified strategy for addressing these issues. They also recommended relocating illegal parking zones, slaughterhouses, and dairy farms outside city limits—a proposal Commissioner Kakar endorsed.
Dr. Faisal, CEO of the Public-Private Partnership Authority, highlighted several ongoing initiatives including the Green Bus Project, a technology park, and continued progress on the Safa Project. He also announced that bids for outsourcing the Officers’ Club will be accepted until October 6.
Defending the road expansion efforts, Dr. Faisal acknowledged the project’s complexity but expressed surprise at the public criticism, asserting that the work has been executed effectively.
