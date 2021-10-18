UrduPoint.com

Quetta Blast Leaves Ten People Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:09 PM

Quetta blast leaves ten people injured

Police say that blast took place near Balochistan University at Saryab road.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) At least ten people injured in a blast took place near Balochistan University at Saryab road in the city, police said on Monday.

The police said that blast took place near a police mobile.

The rescue officials have started reaching there to shift the injured to the hospital. Police and officials of counter-terrorism department (CTD) also reached there to investigate the matter. However, it is not yet clear that what kind of blast it was.

The emergency has been declared at the Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex hospital for treatment of the injured.

(More to Follow)

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Police Mobile Road Bolan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Sudan Should Not Become New Hotbed of ..

Lavrov Says Sudan Should Not Become New Hotbed of Conflicts in Africa

1 minute ago
 EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Ch ..

EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Chief Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Russia Suspends Work of NATO Information Office in ..

Russia Suspends Work of NATO Information Office in Moscow - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Targeted subsidy programme to be operational from ..

Targeted subsidy programme to be operational from next month: Asad Umar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.