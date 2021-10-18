Quetta blast leaves ten people injured

(@FahadShabbir)

Police say that blast took place near Balochistan University at Saryab road.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) At least ten people injured in a blast took place near Balochistan University at Saryab road in the city, police said on Monday.

The police said that blast took place near a police mobile.

The rescue officials have started reaching there to shift the injured to the hospital. Police and officials of counter-terrorism department (CTD) also reached there to investigate the matter. However, it is not yet clear that what kind of blast it was.

The emergency has been declared at the Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex hospital for treatment of the injured.

(More to Follow)