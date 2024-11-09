Quetta blast was blatant attempt to destabilize the country; Khawaja Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday condemned the suicide blast in Quetta, calling it a cowardly act aimed at destabilizing the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that terrorists were targeting defense forces and installations, particularly in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He stressed that the terrorists responsible for targeting innocent civilians should not be shown any mercy.

The minister said that the former chairman of Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), was trying to get an NRO through Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khawaja criticized Gandapur for attacking the federation twice to execute the game plan of former chairman PTI.

These actions of PTI were part of a broader strategy to destabilize the country, he added.