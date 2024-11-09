Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat Condemns attack, appeals for blood donations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat Saturday strongly condemned the recent incident at Quetta Railway Station, confirming it was a suicide bombing and urged citizens to come forward to donate blood for helping the precious lives

of those injured in the attack.

In an Interview with a private news channel, he said Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has strictly ordered to contact the top administrative authorities and investigate the incident. "The suicide bomber entered Quetta Railway Station with luggage, avoiding the walk-through security checkpoint and instead using an open entrance," he mentioned.

Shafqaat urged the people to donate blood due to blood shortage. He further confirmed that law enforcement agencies' s (LEAs) personnel were among those martyred in the attack for which a banned organization has claimed responsibility.