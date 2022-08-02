Quetta Corps Commander among six embrace martyrdom in helicopter crash: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The wreckage of Army Aviation Helicopter that went missing during flood relief operation was found on Tuesday crashed in Musa Goth area of Windar, Lasbela confirming the martyrdom of all six officers and soldiers on board.

"The wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operation found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 officers and soldiers including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat.We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return", Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the unfortunate incident's news on his official Twitter handle.

The ISPR DG added that the accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations whereas more details were to follow.

The martyred officers included Corps Commander 12 Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Director General Pakistan Coast Guard, (approved Major General) Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Commander Engineers 12 Corps, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed (Pilot), Major Muhammad Talha Manan (Co-Pilot) and Crew Chief Naik Mudassir Fayyaz.