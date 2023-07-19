Open Menu

Quetta Customs Seized Smuggled Goods Worth Of Rs 130m

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Quetta Customs seized smuggled goods worth of Rs 130m

The Quetta Customs has expedited its ongoing operation and seized smuggled Chalia and Gutka worth of Rs 130 million The mobile squads of Quetta Customs intercepted a 22-wheeler container at Sariab Road coming from the Afghan border and recovered the smuggled good in a huge quantity, spokesperson of Quetta Customs Dr Atta Baraich said on Wednesday

The vehicle carrying smuggled goods comprising of 30,760 kg of chalia and 660,000 sachets of Indian gutka was also taken into custody.

The efforts taken by the Customs official has been significantly reduced the smuggling in the province.

The crackdown against smuggled goods was initiated on the directives of the collector enforcement Irfan Ullah Khan to eradicate the menace of smuggling.

In the light of the strictest instructions of Member Customs Operation Zeba Hai Azhar and Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem, no concessions are being made to the smugglers to put an end to this menace.

