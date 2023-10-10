Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

The Quetta Customs has seized smuggled goods worth of over Rs 450 million in various operations conducted

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Quetta Customs has seized smuggled goods worth of over Rs 450 million in various operations conducted

during the first week of October.

According to Customs official, the Quetta Customs, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies has

seized a large quantity of drugs, ice, crystal, chalia, pan prag, sugar, urea fertilizer, cigarettes, cloths.

, spare

parts, auto parts, black tea, Iranian food items, foreign medicines, cosmetics, confectionery, tyres, non-customs

paid vehicles and other goods during various operations,

He said the value of the non-custom paid goods is more than Rs 450 million.

The efforts taken by the Customs officials has been significantly reduced the smuggling in the province.

Quetta Customs is committed to eliminate the menace of smuggling and will continue intensifying its anti-smuggling operations across the province, he added.