Quetta development Authority demolishes around 70 percent illegal structures in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Quetta development Authority (QDA) in collaboration with Balochistan board of Revenue has demolished 70 per cent illegal structures so far from many areas of the city in its ongoing anti encroachment drive.

Talking to APP, Parliamentary Secretary and Chairperson of QDA, Bushra Rind said, following the court's directions, the land which was occupied since last 15 to 20 years by land grabbers had been retrieved.

The operation was successfully conducted in Rakhshan Housing Society, Takatu, Chashma Achozai and many other areas of the city by utilizing heavy machinery to demolish the structures.

Bushra Rind said that over 667 acre state land was occupied in Takatu area of which only 20 per cent had been retrieved so far while rest of the land would be recovered soon.

She said 40 per cent area of Rakhshan housing society was developed on illegal land of which only 30 per cent had been retrieved.

She vowed to continue anti-encroachment operation across the city without any pressure.

She expressed the hope the ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land Mafia was an example for big fishes of the city.

Besides that, the authority had also erased illegally established shops in various areas of the city in the week long ongoing operation.

She urged the government to provide security assistance for smooth flow of operation especially to clear the 80 per cent plots from Benazir Sasti Basti which were illegally occupied.