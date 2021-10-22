UrduPoint.com

Quetta Development Package To Benefit People: CM Balochistan

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:44 PM

A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday

The delegation was comprised Haji Noorullah Lehri, Rehmat Kakar and other BAP workers.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed full confidence in the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He maintained that the Quetta Development Package (QDP) was being implemented and its completion would surely benefit the people.

The CM said that BAP is the largest representative party of the province whose manifesto is public service and welfare.

