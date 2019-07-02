Quetta Development Package to restore city beauty: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the Quetta Development Package would help bring a positive change in the city's landscape besides multiplying its beauty.

Talking to citizens, during his visit to inspect development work, he said the development package included extension of various roads, improving sewerage system, installing street lights and constructing footpaths would restore the lost beauty of Quetta.

The mega development fund had been allocated for redressal of public needs, he said adding the completion of those development projects would help in improving road traffic system and preventing pollution.

The chief minister inspected the ongoing development work on Spani Road and the expansion of Joint and Airport Road. The chief minister also issued directives to drain out rainwater from various roadsides and for ensuring construction standards. He also stressed the need for plantation of trees in the city under the clean and Green drive.

Citizens expressed happiness over the pace of implementation of Quetta Development Package and thanked the Chief Minister for starting development activities in Quetta. They said the incumbent government was the first government in the history of the province which had allocated huge funds for the uplift of Quetta.