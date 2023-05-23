Quetta dwellers express dismay over slow pace of QDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The delay in construction of roads under Quetta Development Package (QDP) has led to increase problems of the citizens.

The residents urged the government to expedite the construction work under QDP to complete the package on time with quality and sustainability.

Talking to APP, Malik Bashir demanded for expediting the progress of work on the projects by removing the concerns of various stakeholders about the projects as soon as possible to ensure its early completion.

Sadat Baloch, another resident demanded of the chief minister to conduct an inquiry over unnecessary delay in construction and embezzlement of funds in the project and said that the departments concerned should take steps for micro-level management by developing effective mechanisms for the implementation of projects.

The government allocated a special package three years back for the provincial capital to expand its roads, improve the sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths to restore the lost beauty of the city and provide better facilities to the masses, he said.

Meanwhile, the Balochitan government had allocated Rs 24.542 billion for the package with aim to bring a positive change in the city and resolving public difficulties in the future.

The projects initiated under QDP included construction and rehabilitation of Sariab road, Prince Road, Sirki Road, Jinnah Road, Samugli Road, Zarghoon Road, Sabzal Road, Brewery Road, Joint Road and Western Bypass to Sariab Road.