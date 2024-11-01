Quetta Dwellers Praise Beefed-up Cleanliness Operation In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:49 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Quetta dwellers lauded the beefed-up cleanliness operation underway in day and night shifts and the collection of door-to-door garbage to make Valley City the cleanest urban center of the country.
Residents of the provincial capital city have also hailed the efforts of Quetta Municipal Corporation (QMC) officials especially the Administrator Quetta who made the best arrangements for cleaning the city.
Kaleem Ullah, a shopkeeper in Liaquat Bazar said that the initiative taken by the Quetta administration to operate the sanitation services on a public-private partnership basis has brought improvement in the civic life of the capital city of the province.
With the efforts of Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat the cleanliness campaigns launched aimed at offering a clean and green environment to the residents of the Capital city, he added.
A housewife residing in Satellite Town Quetta said, since the last two months the sanitary workers were collecting garbage on time.
An official of Quetta Waste Management Company said the cleanliness drives were being carried out in every area of the city on regular basis and the Quetta Waste Management Company was ensuring the collection and disposal of garbage in every area of the provincial capital.
The cooperation of the residents of the city was among the key factor which has made this operation a success, he requested.
Residents of the city have also been requested not through garbage at open spaces so that desired results can be achieved.
Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP said that the Balochistan government had been given node to operate the solid waste management in provincial capital on public private partnership basis to improve the sewage system.
The government has been taken the efforts to increase the waste collecting capacity by out sourcing the Quetta solid waste management as the city produced around 1.5 million tons of garbage annually.
He said that all possible measures have taken to provide relief to the public on urgent basis and the administration is providing full assistance in this special cleanliness drive.
Meanwhile, the citizens were demanded the authority concerned over the poor sanitary situation of Quetta as improper disposal of waste and cleanness of streets was causing ailments and serious hazards to human health.
According to citizens that stagnant water in different areas of city was a breeding ground for mosquitoes and epidemics like malaria and other gastroenteritis ailments may easily break out among residents.
The citizens claimed that the cleanness of streets in different localities was been totally neglected in the past and we were facing problems due to lack of facilities of proper sanitation.
