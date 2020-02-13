Quetta early child care centre to be functional soon: Jam Kamal

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government with the collaboration of Child Life Foundation was establishing early Child Care Centre at Civil Hospital Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government with the collaboration of Child Life Foundation was establishing early Child Care Centre at Civil Hospital Quetta.

In a tweet, he said the construction work on the centre was in its final stages and would be made functional soon.

The chief minister said that the agreement was made last year in June to establish the early child care centre at the pediatric ward of civil hospital Quetta.

The construction was initiated in August 2019 according to the plan.

He said the government would also establish early child care centres in other districts of the province with the aim to ensure best health care facilities to the newborns on emergency basis.

With the construction of the centres, he said infant death ratio would be decreased and the newborns would be provided free of cost treatment.