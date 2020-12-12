Quetta Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown notice

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Saturday announced that power supply of City Grid Station's Marri Abad, Tughi Road, Kansi Road and Staff College Feeders will remain suspended from 10 am to 2 pm

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Saturday announced that power supply of City Grid Station's Marri Abad, Tughi Road, Kansi Road and Staff College Feeders will remain suspended from 10 am to 2 pm while power supply of Mastung Grid Station's cadet College, City,1 and City 2 feeder will remain suspended from 11 am to 3 pm on December 13, 14 due to some repairing work inside the power station.

Meanwhile, the power load shedding would be carried out at Gwadar Grid Station while 132 KW Gidar, Qila Saifullh, Qilla Abdullah and Chaman Grid Station from 11 am to 3 pm on December 14 in view of repairing work.