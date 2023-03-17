Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to hold open court for public

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will hold an online court on March 20 to address the complaints related to the electricity of the customers of Quetta city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will hold an online court on March 20 to address the complaints related to the electricity of the customers of Quetta city.

A handout issued here on Thursday said that an online open court will be held from 11 am to 1 pm wherein Superintending Engineer will hear customer complaints directly on QESCO Central Circle telephone number 0812441596.

"All customers of QESCO Central Circle, Quetta are asked to directly contact the Superintending Engineer regarding their complaints.

The complainants must note their electricity bill reference number as a reference when calling the above numbers, it added.