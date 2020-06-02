UrduPoint.com
Quetta Electric Supply Company Shuts Its Sheikh Manda Grid Station For Repairing Of Electricity On 3, 4

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:10 PM

Quetta Electric Supply Company shuts its Sheikh Manda Grid Station for repairing of electricity on 3, 4

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) announced to shut Sheikh Manda Grid Stations on load shedding schedule for repairing works from June 3

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) announced to shut Sheikh Manda Grid Stations on load shedding schedule for repairing works from June 3.

According to QESCO press release issued here on Tuesday, the electric supply of Sheikh Manda Grid Station's Kuchlak Feeder two from 10 am to 1 pm would be suspended for repairing of electricity in order to address public issues regarding electricity.

Meanwhile, the load shedding would be carried at Sheikh Manda Grid Station's Kuchlak Feeder one, Kuckhlak Feeder two and Raiki Feeder, hence Kuchlak Grid Station's City and Mujeeb Feeder from 10 am to 1 pm for maintenance of power from June 4.

Inconveniences to customers have been regretted.

