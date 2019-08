Quetta Electric Supply Company to hold open courts on Aug 3 in Sub-Division offices in Balochistan

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) would hold open courts at respective areas of province from August 3, 2019 for addressing issues of consumers as per their complaints to decrease difficulties of people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Quetta Electric Supply Company QESCO ) would hold open courts at respective areas of province from August 3, 2019 for addressing issues of consumers as per their complaints to decrease difficulties of people.

According to press release issued here on Thursday, in this regard, Open Courts are going to arrange in Zarghoon Sub-Division QESCO Officer situated Chairman Housing Scheme Quetta under Superintending Engineer Central Circle Quetta, Surab Sub-Division's Office (Sikandar Abad) in supervision of Khuzdar Circle, Dadhar Sub-Division's Mach Office in charge of QESCO Sibi Circle, Chaman Sub Division's office under Pishin Circle and Gwadar's urban Sub-Division Office near Gwadar City under QESCO Makran from August 3, on Saturday at 10 am.

QESCO's Operation Circle all officers would listen public complaints regarding electricity to ensure addressing of their problems in respective areas, aiming to provide maximum facilities during open courts.