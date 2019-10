Quetta Electric Supply Company to hold open court in Balochistan on Nov 2

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will conduct open court in its all Operation Circles from November 2, covering entire area of jurisdiction to redress consumer's complaints promptly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Quetta Electric Supply Company QESCO ) will conduct open court in its all Operation Circles from November 2, covering entire area of jurisdiction to redress consumer's complaints promptly.

Open courts of Central Operation Circle Quetta will be held in Spezand Sub Division QESCO at 10 am till 1 pm, said press release issued here.

Similarly in Khuzdar Operation Circle open court to be set up in Punjpai Sub Office of Kanak Sub Division, in Pishin Circle at XEN Pishin Division, in Sibi Circle at Bahg Sub Office of Lehri Sub Division and in Loralai Circle at Muslim Bagh Sub Division QESCO at Muslim Bagh City at 10 am till 1 pm.

In aforementioned Open Courts, all concerned officers of QESCO will provide maximum relief to its consumers by redressing complaints on priority basis.

Therefore, QESCO has requested to its all valued consumers to attend open courts, aiming to obtain maximum relief during said events.