Quetta Electric Supply Company to shut Mand Grid Station for maintenance on Aug 4

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) announced on Friday to close its 132 KV Mand Grid Station for repairing work of power in Bas Baar area from August 4

The power load shedding would be held in respective areas including Turbat, Panjgoor, Gwadar Industrial, Gwadar, Ormara and Pasni Grid Stations from 8 am to 2 pm.

Despite other nearby areas will be affected in load shedding schedule, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile, the power load shedding would be carried at 11 KV transmission line of some areas in which Kuchlak Express, Saranan, Malik Kata, Karbala, Faizabad, Khani Baba, Shadezai, Umarabad, Khuda-i-Dadzai Feeders from 10 am to 1 pm due to maintenance of 132 Kv Yaro Grid Station.

However, inconvenience to customers have been regretted.

