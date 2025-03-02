Open Menu

Quetta Gas Blast Claims 2 Lives, Injures 5 Others

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) At least two persons were killed, including a girl, while five others were critically injured when a blast caused by a gas pipeline leakage ripped through the Pashtunabad area of Quetta on Sunday.

The devastating blast, which occurred at 3 am on March 2, 2025, was attributed to gas load-shedding, according to the victims' families, a private news channel reported.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, local police reached the area and shifted bodies and injured persons to the civil hospital.

Later, police officials, after completing all legal proceedings, handed over bodies of the victims to their respective heirs for burial.

According to police, children were among those injured in the blast.

