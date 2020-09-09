UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quetta-Karachi Highway Extension Project To Start Soon For Decreasing Accident: Shahwani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:57 PM

Quetta-Karachi highway extension project to start soon for decreasing accident: Shahwani

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Wednesday expressed his sorrow over loss of four precious lives in a collision between a passenger bus and a car on National Highway near Khada- Kocha area of Mastung on Tuesday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Wednesday expressed his sorrow over loss of four precious lives in a collision between a passenger bus and a car on National Highway near Khada- Kocha area of Mastung on Tuesday night.

He said increase in accidents' ratio was witnessed due to over speeding at Quetta-Karachi highway, saying that in this regard, Balochistan government was taking measures to fix trackers in all passenger coaches to control over speeding of vehicles on National Highways for ensuring protection of public lives during traveling.

"The engine of coach will be closed automatically in case of over speeding after attaching tracker which can also be helpful for imposing fine to violators", he said.

Liaqaut Shahwani further said extension work of Quetta-Karach Highway would be started soon aimed to decrease road incidents.

He said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan had issued strict instructions to the NHA, Transport Department and Motorway Police to take stern action against the speeding passenger coaches and trucks in order to save precious lives.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Motorway Fine Vehicles Road Car Mastung NHA All Government Coach

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

1 hour ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

2 hours ago

Fresh YouGov Poll Reveals European Citizens View U ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks bounce back after losses as Tiffany shar ..

4 minutes ago

US to Reduce Military Presence in Iraq to 3,000 in ..

4 minutes ago

Kolesnikova's Father Says Belarusian Opposition Fi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.