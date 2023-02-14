UrduPoint.com

Quetta-Karachi Highway Restored

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Quetta-Karachi highway has been restored for traffic after 15 hours of closure, deputy commissioner Khuzdar's office said on Tuesday.

The people of the Mengal tribe had blocked the highway after the killing of their two tribesmen by unknown men on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai and DIG Kalat range Pervez Umrani held dialogues with the protestors.

Later, on the firm assurance of the arrest of the killers, the protestors agreed to end their protest which continued for 15 hours.

After the successful rounds of dialogues, the road was opened for all kinds of traffic.

