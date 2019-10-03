Quetta master plan needs revision

The need to revise the master plan of Quetta was felt owing to the sprawling population, mushrooming growth of high rise buildings and doubling of population of the city during the last 20 years, said an official

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The need to revise the master plan of Quetta was felt owing to the sprawling population, mushrooming growth of high rise buildings and doubling of population of the city during the last 20 years, said an official.

Talking to APP, he said Quetta city was facing lack of future planning of urbanization and the city was also dotted with unauthorized constructions.

The Quetta Development Authority (QDA) should make preparation of master plan to channelise its present as well as future growth in scientific and planned manner, he added.

The master plan of the provincial capital has not been revised for the past 35 years, which was supposed to be revised after every 20 years, but successive governments did not make the revision, he said.

"Quetta is also facing shortage of drinking water due to the poor WASA network in the city. The authority has not done future planning for the helm of irrational water mining in the city where tube-wells were installed almost after every few yards, he said".

In addition, vehicular traffic jams have become an eyesore in Quetta. Mushroom growth of commercial building in narrow roads, disturbing the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Due to unavailability of public transport in the city, the number of vehicles increased to the carrying capacity of the roads.

Moreover, narrow streets with gushing sewerage line and foul smell on most of the streets, have made life difficult for the common man, whereas the waste management system too doesn't seem to be an effective, he said.

The Municipal Corporation has established a processing plant to recycle the plastic produced daily in Quetta, but the plant has become out of order from long ago, he said.

The non-degradable waste in the city lies around and sometimes burned around to add toxics pollution in air, he said.