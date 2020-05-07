UrduPoint.com
Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Disinfecting City To Contain Spread Of Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:07 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has disinfecting the respective areas of Quetta's City for preventing to control the spread of the coronavirus.

In this regard, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday sprayed at respective areas including Imambargah Nasirabad Alamdar Road, DSP President House Police Line, Killi Qasim Kuchlak, Anwar Saleem House Jan Muhammad Road, Killi Shabu, Masjid areas, Dunya news Office, Municipal Store and MT Workshop, Sariab Phatak, and the Daily Mashreq Quetta's office.

Hence, Sariab Road, Dokani Baba Chowk to Burma Hotel, and Tariq Hospital on both sides and adjacent areas were sprayed.

