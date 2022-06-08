Quetta police arrest alleged murderer of police cop

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Quetta police on Wednesday arrested an accused absconding in a murder of a Sibi police cop.

Accused Mehrullah has allegedly killed the police constable Sanaullah in Sibi district of Balochistan some days back.

The accused managed to escape soon after the incident.

Police had registered a case against him and launched a search operation for his arrest.

However, SHO Zarghoon Abad Nasir Awan on a tip off raided a house in Nawa Kili and apprehended the accused Mehrullah Bugti. The accused is being shifted to Sibi for further probe.