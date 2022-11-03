UrduPoint.com

Quetta Police Foils Terror Bid

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Quetta Police foils terror bid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :DIG Police Azfar Mahsar has said that Balochistan Police has foiled another bid of terror by capturing a huge consignment of weapons.

He expressed these views while addressing an emergency press conference in Quetta on Thursday. SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Imrani and SP Crime Branch Asad Khan Nasir were also present on this occasion.

DIG Police Quetta Afzal Mehsar said that during the successful operation of Quetta Police and Panjapai police station, a large consignment of weapons was recovered.

About the seized arms and ammunition, he said that modern weapons including foreign weapons were included in the cache of arms.

"Quetta Police is conducting operations to prevent smuggling and other crimes," he said, adding, "in reward for the successful raid, SHO Panjapai and police officials who took part in the operation will be awarded cash prizes.

In response to a question, he said that operations against non-paid vehicles and vehicles with private gunmen have been launched in the city.

DIG expressing his dismay over the increasing trend of aerial firing urged the citizens to report to the police. Stern action will be taken against the violators because there are daily casualties due to aerial firing.

On another question, he said that recovered weapons were being smuggled across the country. He also hinted at the launching of a crackdown on illegal arms dealers.

Related Topics

Firing Balochistan Quetta Police Police Station Vehicles Nasir

Recent Stories

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

33 minutes ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

54 minutes ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

1 hour ago
 Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.