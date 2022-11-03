Quetta Police foils terror bid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :DIG Police Azfar Mahsar has said that Balochistan Police has foiled another bid of terror by capturing a huge consignment of weapons.

He expressed these views while addressing an emergency press conference in Quetta on Thursday. SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Imrani and SP Crime Branch Asad Khan Nasir were also present on this occasion.

DIG Police Quetta Afzal Mehsar said that during the successful operation of Quetta Police and Panjapai police station, a large consignment of weapons was recovered.

About the seized arms and ammunition, he said that modern weapons including foreign weapons were included in the cache of arms.

"Quetta Police is conducting operations to prevent smuggling and other crimes," he said, adding, "in reward for the successful raid, SHO Panjapai and police officials who took part in the operation will be awarded cash prizes.

In response to a question, he said that operations against non-paid vehicles and vehicles with private gunmen have been launched in the city.

DIG expressing his dismay over the increasing trend of aerial firing urged the citizens to report to the police. Stern action will be taken against the violators because there are daily casualties due to aerial firing.

On another question, he said that recovered weapons were being smuggled across the country. He also hinted at the launching of a crackdown on illegal arms dealers.