Quetta Police In Action Against Encroachment, Illegal Parking; SP Asim
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Superintend of police (SP) Traffic Saryab Circle Syed Asim Shah on Wednesday said that operations were being carried out on various roads of Quetta city against encroachment and illegal parking with the aim to maintain flow of traffic.
He said that on special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police and SSP Traffic Police Bahram Khan Mandukhel, the traffic police was taking steps under an effective strategy to control the traffic pressure and rush situation at respective roads of the city.
While talking to media here, the SP said that traffic was being jammed due to dilapidated condition of roads including Haider Pump near Sariab, Imdad Chowk, Satellite Town, Khatam-e- Nabuwat Chowk, and other areas. He said that the shopkeepers should avoid encroaching. The implementation of traffic rules is very important for every citizen.
He said that about 630 have been challanned by the traffic police and fined thousands of rupees from them during the crackdown of three months against those who used tinted glasses.
The objective of the crackdown is to bring the people involved in illegal activities under the guise of tinted glasses to justice, he said adding that it was necessary for every citizens to implant traffic rules to maintain the flow of traffic in Quetta city.
He said that such actions would be continued to ensure the flow of traffic.
SP Traffic Syed Asim Shah further said that the culture of violation of traffic rules was becoming common saying that in this regard, measures would be taken to enhance awareness among people to implement rule of traffic so that flow of traffic would be sustained in the areas.
People do not realize that those nations are always successful in the world that live by following the rules and regulations. Most of the motorcyclists come to the police post wearing helmets and some car drivers pretend to wear seat belts, such people are not deceiving the police but their own lives and themselves, he said.
He said that traffic rules enforcement was very important for every citizen.
