Quetta Police put protesting students behind bars

(@fidahassanain)

The social media have highlighted the brutal act of Quetta police through the videos and pictures of the students in a police lock-up.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Shame on Quetta police has become top trend after they arrested medical students for staging protest for their rights.

The latest reports suggest that the student had to appear in the MDCAT Test tomorrow but the police have put them behind the bars. The students were protesting against PMC Medical Test when they were arrested by the police.

The videos and pictures of the students behind bars have gone viral on social media, raising serious question on the police system in the province.

The social media users and the supporters have criticized the Quetta government as well as the PTI government in the centre for the tests including MDCAT from the student. The social media show that the students have announced boycott of MDCAT test.