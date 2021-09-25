UrduPoint.com

Quetta Police Put Protesting Students Behind Bars

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:17 PM

Quetta Police put protesting students behind bars

The social media have highlighted the brutal act of Quetta police through the videos and pictures of the students in a police lock-up.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Shame on Quetta police has become top trend after they arrested medical students for staging protest for their rights.

The latest reports suggest that the student had to appear in the MDCAT Test tomorrow but the police have put them behind the bars. The students were protesting against PMC Medical Test when they were arrested by the police.

The videos and pictures of the students behind bars have gone viral on social media, raising serious question on the police system in the province.

The social media users and the supporters have criticized the Quetta government as well as the PTI government in the centre for the tests including MDCAT from the student. The social media show that the students have announced boycott of MDCAT test.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Quetta Police Social Media Student Government Top

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

1 hour ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

1 hour ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

1 hour ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

1 hour ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

1 hour ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.