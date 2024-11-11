Open Menu

Quetta Railway Station Blast: Balochistan Govt Observes Three-day Mourning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Quetta Railway Station Blast: Balochistan govt observes three-day mourning

QUETTA Nov 11 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Nov, 2024) The Balochistan government has announced to observe three-day mourning, from Monday (today) to Wednesday, over the martyrdom of innocent lives in the recent tragic suicide blast at Quetta Railway Station.

In an official press release, the provincial government said, "The national flag of Pakistan shall fly at half-mast across the province during this period."

The three-day of mourning from November 11-13, on account of the tragic incident of suicide blast Quetta Railway, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and injuries has to express solidarity with bereaved families.

