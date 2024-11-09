Open Menu

Quetta Railways Station Blast: 21 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Suspected Suicide Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Quetta railways station blast: 21 dead, over 30 Injured in suspected suicide attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A suspected suicide blast at the railway station Quetta has tragically claimed the lives of 21 people, including a woman, and injured more than 30 others, official sources confirmed.

According to railway officials, the Jaffar Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

However, the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion occurred near the ticket counter.

Soon after the incident, an emergency has been declared, with additional doctors and staff called in to assist the wounded.

Police Surgeon Dr. Ayesha Faiz confirmed the fatalities, which include 21 passengers.

SSP Railway Police while talking to media said that initial findings suggest it was a suicide attack, though further investigation is ongoing.

APP/umr

