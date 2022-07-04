UrduPoint.com

Quetta Receives First Monsoon Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :In thunder and heavy winds, Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan on Monday received the first of monsoon rainfall.

The heavy downpour started early in the morning and continued in intervals in various localities of the city. The rain also inundated almost all main roads resulting in traffic jams at main passages of the city.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department prediction for Monday, rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls was expected in Quetta, Zhob, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Noshki, Qila Saifullah, Mastung, Kalat and Coastal belt (Gawadar, Pasni & Ormara).

"Windstorm may damage loose structure of vulnerable locations in Balochistan," PMD said and warned that sea conditions may become rough during third to fifth July, 2022.

The fishermen of the coastal belt are advised to take extra care during the period.

Meanwhile, the power supplying company has advised the dwellers of the Quetta city to be extra cautious during rains to avoid life losses.

"Residents to be careful while using electrical appliances,'' it said, urging the public to maintain a safe distance from broken wires, and electric poles.

