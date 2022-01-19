UrduPoint.com

Quetta Receives Light Rain On Second Consecutive Day

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Light rain received in Quetta and its suburb areas on second consecutive day while rains fallen were also reported for some parts of Balochistan which turned weather pleasant

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Light rain received in Quetta and its suburb areas on second consecutive day while rains fallen were also reported for some parts of Balochistan which turned weather pleasant.

According to the Met Office, rain receiving was recorded in some areas of Balochistan including 10 mm in Quetta, 3 mm in Kalat, 3 mm in Khuzdar, 3 mm in Ormara, 7 mm in Chaman, 1 mm in Dalbandin, 1 mm in Loralai, 6 mm in Mastung, 15.

5 mm in Muslim Bagh and 10 mm in Ziarat.

The Met office has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours, despite light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Sherani, Zhob, Qilla Abdullah, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Mastung, Noshki, Kohlu, Kalat, Kharan, Ziarat, Panjgur, Chaghi and its suburb areas.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degrees centigrade and 1.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

