Quetta Receives Light Rain Turns Weather Cold

Published March 01, 2023

Quetta receives light rain turns weather cold

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The provincial capital Quetta and its adjoining areas received light rain on Wednesday which turned the weather cold.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 7.5 degrees centigrade and 5.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat.

A westerly wave is expected to enter the region from February 28 evening, night under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rian-wind thunderstorms, hailstorms isolated heavy falls might occur in Kech, Washuk, Panjgur, Surab, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Quetta, Bolan, Harnai, Ziarat, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Barkhan and Sherani districts and its adjoining areas.

Met Office also urged authorities concerned to remain alert during the period to tackle any untoward situation.

