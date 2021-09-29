UrduPoint.com

Quetta Receives Light Rain, Turns Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:14 PM

The provincial capital Quetta and its adjoining areas received light rain on Wednesday, the rain started after 4 pm which turned weather pleasant after several months

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.0 degrees centigrade and 9.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

However rain received Lasbella while rain-strong wind- thunderstorm forecast for respective districts including Lasbela and Awaran and its surrounding areas.

